Stearns County Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been included for parts of central Minnesota, including in Stearns County.

The Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. Monday through 6:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Three to five inches of snow is possible in the advisory area.

Far southwestern Minnesota will be in a Winter Storm Warning. That part of the state could see up to 10 inches of new snow.

The National Weather Service says snow will ramp up and spread eastwards Monday, with the highest rates and most accumulation through the afternoon in southwestern Minnesota.

Snow spreads eastwards Monday evening and overnight.

Additional chances for snow are in the forecast through Saturday. Minor accumulations are possible.

A much colder airmass will move in later this week. Highs in the single digits and teens along with lows below zero are looking increasingly likely starting Thursday and lasting into next week. Wind chills will drop into the teens and 20s below zero.

