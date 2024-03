ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Here are the latest storm cancellations and announcements for Friday, March 22nd:

Schools: Running 2 hours late:

Sartell-St. Stephen,

Sauk Rapids-Rice,

St. Cloud Area Schools,

Prince of Peace Lutheran School,

St. John's Prep.

Other Programs and Activities:

The Benton-Stearns Education Program (voyagers, pioneers, and new frontiers) is two hours late.