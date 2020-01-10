Winsted Man Arrested, Charged in Hutchinson School Threat

HUTCHINSON -- A Winsted man has been arrested and charged in connection with the threats of violence made against a Hutchinson school on Wednesday.

Hutchinson Police say at about 1:00 p.m., 21-year-old Christopher Woodrow Hecksel was arrested on a traffic stop in Hutchinson and taken to the McLeod County Jail.

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, New Century Academy (NCA) received a threat of violence, via social media. Police say Hecksel had posted a comment that he was “going to shoot up NCA”.

NCA, as well as West Elementary, Hutchinson Middle School, Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson ECFE, and St. Anastasia Catholic School all went into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The McLeod County Attorney’s office has charged Hecksel with one felony count of Threats of Violence.

This story is courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson.