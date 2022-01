UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Wednesday morning. It will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. until noon.

Wind Chill readings will be between 20 and 30 below.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

An Arctic cold front will move through the area late Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing gusty winds and much colder temperatures.

Get our free mobile app

Patchy blowing snow and icy spots on roads and other surfaces are possible.