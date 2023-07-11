Willmar Stingers Pound Rox 16-2

The St. Cloud Rox lost 16-2 at Willmar Monday night. The Rox took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning when Michael McNamara hit a 2-run home run. The Stingers scored 16 unanswered runs to run away with the win.

Carson Keithley had 2 of the 5 St. Cloud hits. The Rox committed 4 errors. Gavin Jacobsen allowed 5 hits and 6 earned runs in 2 innings to take the loss for St. Cloud.

The Rox are 5-2 in the 2nd half of the season but they maintain a 2 game lead over Minot, Mankato, and Willmar for first place in the Great Plains West Division 2nd half standings.

The Rox will host Willmar tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.