Wild To Face Vegas in The NHL Playoffs

The Minnesota closed the season with a 7-3 loss at St. Louis Wednesday night. The Wild will matchup with Vegas in their first round best of 7 series starting Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 1:45. Game 2 is set for 9pm Tuesday, Game 3 will be in Minnesota Thursday at 8:30 with Game 4 set for Saturday May 22 at 7 p.m. Game 5, 6 and 7 are if necessary and are scheduled for May 24, 26 and 28. AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports will air all games.

The Timberwolves lost 114-103 at home against Denver Wednesday night. The Wolves host Boston Saturday at 1 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 12:30.

The Twins lost 4-2 to the White Sox in Chicago Thursday. The Twins host Oakland starting at 3-game series tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30.

The St. Cloud State baseball team beat the University of Mary 6-4 in Game 1 of their best of 3 NSIC tournament first round series Thursday. They host Mary at 11 a.m. today.

The St. Cloud State softball team defeated Winona State 2-1 Thursday in the NSIC tournament and will play Minnesota State-Mankato at noon today in Rochester.

The St. Ben's softball team was eliminated from the MIAC tournament Thursday falling 2-0 to Concordia-Moorhead.

In High School baseball; Cathedral beat Zimmerman 11-8 and Sartell downed Bemidji 3-1. Cathedral softball routed Milaca 23-0.

Minnesota Lynx begin their season tonight when they host Phoenix at 8 p.m.

