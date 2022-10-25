High School Football Results October 25
Section 8AAAAA
Alexandria 35, Tech 6
Sartell-St. Stephen 33, Bemidji 21
(Sartell will play at Sauk Rapids at 2pm Saturday. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM)
Section 8AAAA
Little Falls 13, Apollo 12
Section 5AAA
Foley 25, Spectrum 6
Annandale 35, Cathedral 28
Section 5AA
Kimball 40, ACGC 0
Paynesville 40, Holdingford 22
Section 6AAA
Albany 59, Minnewaska 12
Section 4A
Upsala-Swanville 50, Benson 28
BBE 22, LPGE 14
Section 2AAA
Litchfield 12, Rockford 6
Section 6AAAA
Orono 42, Big Lake 6
Section 4AA
St. Agnes 35, Maple Lake 0