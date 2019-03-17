Wild Rout Rangers

The Minnesota Wild snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Minnesota found their rhythm in the first period and kept it up all game long. They scored two to New York’s one to hold the lead entering the middle period.

The Rangers were shutout in the second by the Wild who continued to add to their lead. By the start of the third, Minnesota led 3-1.

In the final period, New York netted one more, but the Wild knocked in two more. They finished with an easy 5-2 win.

Ryan Donato led the team with two goals. J.T. Brown , Jared Spurgeon , and Eric Staal each added one. Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves and allowed two goals.

The Wild improve to 34-30-8. They host the New York Islanders Sunday evening. Pre-game starts at 4:45 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.