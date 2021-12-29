Specialty Menu Items Announced for 2022 NHL Winter Classic

MINNEAPOLIS -- The company that provides food service at Target Field has announced special menu items that will be available during this weekend’s national sporting event.

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues will face off in the 2022 NHL Winter Classic in Minneapolis on Saturday. Delaware North says in addition to the normal food offerings at the venue, they have added some Midwestern-themed comfort foods to keep fans warm during the outdoor hockey event.

Get our free mobile app

Those new items are midwestern ramen, booyah, tater tot hot dish, Pecos river red chili, and a variety of different soups. Four specialty cocktails will be offered as well including salted caramel Kahlua, peppermint crush, Bailey’s s’more, and Pink Whitney and soda.

The league tradition of hosting a regular-season game outdoors at the start of the new year will be celebrating its 14th anniversary. This will be Minnesota's first appearance in the Winter Classic.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.