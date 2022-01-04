11 Frigid Photos from the Winter Classic That Make Us Cold

Saturday's outdoor Winter Classic match at Target Field was the coldest in NHL history.

With an outdoor temperature of -7 at puck drop and end-of-match temperature of -10 according to the National Weather Service, last Saturday's Winter Classic match between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field in Minneapolis went down as the coldest NHL in history. According to Bring Me the News, the match ranks as the second-coldest American professional sports event just behind the Cowboys versus Packers game at Lambeau Field on Dec. 31, 1967 which recorded a temperature of -13.

Still, not even sub-zero temps stopped over 38,600 die-hard hockey fans from coming out to Saturday's match. Check out these photos from the day that just make us say, "BRRRRR!"

