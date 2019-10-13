Wild Lose Home Opener

The Minnesota Wild lost their fourth straight game of the season and home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

The Penguins took a 1-0 lead in the first period. The Wild rallied in the second with two goals, but trailed 5-2 entering the final frame. Minnesota tightened up defensively but still fell to Pittsburgh 7-4.

Jared Spurgeon, Brad Hunt, Luke Kunin, and Jason Zucker each scored for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves but allowed five goals, and Alex Stalock made 10 saves and gave up only one goal.

The Wild fall to 0-4 and will face the Ottowa Senators on Monday. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.