Who Has The Best French Fries in St. Cloud?

Someone recently asked me who I thought had the best fries in St. Cloud, and it took me a while to come up with an answer because, frankly, there are a lot of great places to get some french-fried potatoes in town.

After careful consideration, I am throwing my endorsement behind a bit of a surprise contender: the crinkle-cut fries at the Municipal Athletic Complex. I don't know exactly what it is about these always crispy, perfectly salted ridged pieces of sliced spuds, but if I could pick just one place in town to get some fries on a given day, that'd be it.

But wait, I hear you saying as you read this angrily, what about Val's!?!? Val's fries are really great too, and they get bonus points for creating a little window into the bag by way of the grease at the bottom of the to-go sack. Val's, indeed, makes very, very good fries, and I like them very much.

Just not as much as I like the fries at the MAC.

Which is your favorite? The waffle fries at Chik-fil-A? The curly fries at Arby's? Some kind of weird fries I've never even heard about?

Go to our Facebook page and leave a comment with the best fries in town, and I will do my best to try each and every one of them, my waistline be damned!

