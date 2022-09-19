Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota.
What is bouja? It is defined on Wikipedia as:
A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
There are multiple ways to spell it too: booyah, booya, bouja, boulyaw, or bouyou, all of which the spellcheck on my computer is rejecting. But no matter how you spell it, the product itself tastes incredible.
Here are some options for trying out bouja for yourself this fall:
Holy Spirit Bouja
$17/gallon or $9/half-gallon. Bouja shack is located at 1615 11th Ave S St. Cloud. Pre-order available with pre-sale tickets available at Holy Spirit Church (2405 Walden Way) Monday - Friday, as well as the Boot Shack on Roosevelt Road Tuesday - Saturday. Dates of bouja sales are
- Sept 25th
- October 9th, 23rd, 30th
- November 6th, 20th
- December 4th, 18th
Booya @ Alexandria VFW
October 22nd, 2022
Noon - until gone!
12oz Bowl $5
All You Can Eat $8
1 Gallon $43 (bring your own container)
Booya @ Diamond Jim's
October 29nd, 2022
Noon - until gone!
12oz Bowl $5
All You Can Eat $8
1 Gallon $43 (bring your own container)
Know of a bouja event happening in the area this fall? Let me know about it and I will add it to the list! Email abbey@minnesotasnewcountry.com!
