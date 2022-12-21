Where are all the available workers?

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With Minnesota unemployment at historically low levels, many businesses are asking where are the remaining workers?

The Quarterly Business Report from the St. Cloud State School of Public Affairs may have a few answers.

Dean King Banaian says the unemployed worker may be much older than many think.

Employment Takeaways From the Quarterly Business Report:

The report estimates between 10,000 and 11,000 employees are available in the St. Cloud area.

There are an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 people able to work but decided not to.

A majority of business owners expect business conditions to decline over the next six months.

The Quarterly Business Report for the St. Cloud area is published four times a year through the St. Cloud State University School of Public Affairs. For the complete report, click here.