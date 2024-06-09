Wheels On The St. Cloud School’s Book Bus Rolling Into Summer
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud School District is bringing back a popular summer reading program for its 11th year. The Partners And Kids Reading A lot Together (PAKRAT) Roll and Read Book Bus starts up on Monday visiting schools and other select locations.
Kids in early childhood programs through middle school can borrow books from the bus, return them to any stop during the summer or to any District 742 school in the fall and there is no charge if a book is lost.
The goal of the Book Bus is to keep kids reading throughout the summer months. Last year over 2,000 kids visited the Book Bus checking out almost 6,000 books. The PAKRAT Book Bus is a collaborative effort between District 742 and LEAF. Below is a list of all the Book Bus dates, times and locations.
MONDAYS: June 10, 17, 24 and July 8, 15, 22, 29
10:15 - 11:00 a.m. - YMCA
11:15 - 11:35 a.m. - Westwood Elementary School
11:50 - 12:15 p.m. - Kennedy Community School
12:15 - 12:35 p.m. - Klinefelter Park in St. Joseph
1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Eastside Boys & Girls Club
TUESDAYS: June 11, 18, 25 and July 9, 16, 23, 30
10:15 - 11:15 a.m. - Discovery Community School
11:20 - 11:35 a.m. - Park Meadows Apartment Complex
11:45 - 12:!5 p.m. - Bel Claire Acres
12:30 - 12:50 p.m. - Lake George in the parking lot by the Municipal Complex
1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Roosevelt Boys & Girls Club
WEDNESDAYS: June 12, 26 and July 10, 17, 24, 31
10:15 - 10:50 a.m. - Oak Hill Community School
11:00 - 11:30 a.m. - Madison Elementary School
11:35 - 12:05 p.m. - Pantown Apartment Complex
12:20 - 12:50 p.m. - Talahi Community School
1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Southside Boys & Girls Club
