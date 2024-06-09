Wheels On The St. Cloud School’s Book Bus Rolling Into Summer

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud School District is bringing back a popular summer reading program for its 11th year. The Partners And Kids Reading A lot Together (PAKRAT) Roll and Read Book Bus starts up on Monday visiting schools and other select locations.

Kids in early childhood programs through middle school can borrow books from the bus, return them to any stop during the summer or to any District 742 school in the fall and there is no charge if a book is lost.

The goal of the Book Bus is to keep kids reading throughout the summer months. Last year over 2,000 kids visited the Book Bus checking out almost 6,000 books. The PAKRAT Book Bus is a collaborative effort between District 742 and LEAF. Below is a list of all the Book Bus dates, times and locations.

MONDAYS: June 10, 17, 24 and July 8, 15, 22, 29

10:15 - 11:00 a.m. - YMCA

11:15 - 11:35 a.m. - Westwood Elementary School

11:50 - 12:15 p.m. - Kennedy Community School

12:15 - 12:35 p.m. - Klinefelter Park in St. Joseph

1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Eastside Boys & Girls Club

TUESDAYS: June 11, 18, 25 and July 9, 16, 23, 30

10:15 - 11:15 a.m. - Discovery Community School

11:20 - 11:35 a.m. - Park Meadows Apartment Complex

11:45 - 12:!5 p.m. - Bel Claire Acres

12:30 - 12:50 p.m. - Lake George in the parking lot by the Municipal Complex

1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Roosevelt Boys & Girls Club

WEDNESDAYS: June 12, 26 and July 10, 17, 24, 31

10:15 - 10:50 a.m. - Oak Hill Community School

11:00 - 11:30 a.m. - Madison Elementary School

11:35 - 12:05 p.m. - Pantown Apartment Complex

12:20 - 12:50 p.m. - Talahi Community School

1:00 - 1:20 p.m. - Southside Boys & Girls Club

