What’s the Deal With…? Jerry Seinfeld Coming to Minnesota

So, what's the deal with... anything... Jerry Seinfeld is scheduled to be in Minnesota for three shows in early September.

Jerry Seinfeld, mostly known for his show "Seinfeld" which is infamously a show about nothing, will be making a stop in Minnesota for the first time since 2018. All three shows will be held at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis September 8-9. Tickets will go on sale the end of this week, Friday, and will range in price from $50-$190.

Seinfeld (the TV show) is probably one of the most quotable shows that there is. Everyday life situations will almost always give you an opportunity to find a quote from some episode of Seinfeld.

The show ran for almost 10 years from 1989 to 1998. Some people who absolutely loved the show consider the final episode, the series finale as one of the worst endings to a show ever. In case you don't know, they all end up in jail for "crimes against humanity". Several guest cast members showed up during the episode to testify against the original cast. It was very strange. But a lot of people have voiced their grieviance against the finale. But you know, yada, yada, yada, it is what it is.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets to any of the three shows, Bring Me the News included this link that will be active this Friday, June 23rd at 10am.

