What Gear Do St. Cloud Police Wear While on Duty? [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- It takes a lot of equipment for police officers to do their job as they patrol the streets.

We asked St. Cloud Police Officer Nick Tylutki to walk us through all of the gear they need to wear on their body to do their job.

He says when you see the officers out and about their equipment is probably more noticeable to you now because of a recent decision to shift much of the gear off of their hips and up onto their body, making it easier to carry around.

If you do the job for 25 to 30 years and you have that around your waist, it definitely changes the way you sit and walk. We've had guys and gals with back problems, hip problems, knee problems, so the load-bearing vest has definitely helped move that weight up and off the hips so that you can sit more comfortably.

Tylutki says on their duty belt St. Cloud police carry a taser, radio holster, rubber gloves, duty weapon, pepper spray, and handcuffs.

On their duty vest, they add on a commander mic, radio, flashlight, extra magazine rounds, body camera, and extra handcuffs.

The total weight for all of that equipment is about 25 pounds which they carry around during their entire 10-hour shift, even in the summertime when it can get up over 90 degrees.

Officer Tylutki has been a member of the St. Cloud Police Department for 14 years and is currently on the Community Crime Impact Team.

Coming up Friday Officer Tylutki will show us what equipment is kept inside a St. Cloud Police Duty Car.