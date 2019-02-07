What Do You Do With Trash Cans On Snow Removal Days?

WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR TRASH CONTAINERS ON SNOW REMOVAL DAYS?

I looked down my street this morning, and noticed that I was the only person putting out my trash receptacles. Hmmmm....Is there a certain time of day that you are supposed to wait until? I have to leave my house by 5 am to get to work. I understand that there should be some sort of "Trash Can Etiquette; which is exactly why I didn't set my receptacles out last night before bed; but, is there a rule?

I did go to the St. Cloud Website to find that information, but I didn't see anything about what you should and shouldn't do on snowy days; however, I think we can all agree that we should be kind to our snow plowing friends and at least wait until morning to put out the receptacles.

If you can, you should probably set them out in your driveway, so they are not in the street; however, I know this can be impossible if you've got multiple cars leaving your house throughout the day. So help out the mail man by putting your receptacles away from your mailbox, and as close to the curb as possible.

ADVICE?

If you have some great advice we'd love to here it. If you work for the city and drive a snow plow; even better! Call us! 320.252.9897.