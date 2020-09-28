West St. Cloud Development Project Gets Approval from Council

ST. CLOUD - A west St. Cloud development project that was tabled during the last St. Cloud City Council meeting can now move forward. The council approved the plans five to two after having several of their concerns addressed including roadway capacity, design plans, and screening the property. Carol Lewis and George Hontos voted against the project.

Developers want to build 6,000 square foot single-story commercial building with three drive-thru lanes along with another 5,000 square foot single-story commercial building. The applicant also has plans to include low-intensity food establishments as a potential permitted use.

The three-acre property has frontage on County Road 4 and also borders Ridgewood Road, Rilla Road, and Elbow Lane.

A year ago the city rezoned the property from residential to commercial. Specific building plans are not available yet and future tenants are not known.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the restaurant element is new since the previous action a year ago. He says the developers have learned through an analysis that there is a need for a small restaurant in this area.

Jay Vogel of Bradbury Stamm Construction says they are working with the owners to develop the property with the intention of a spring start for construction. He says they are working on the design of the site and buildings to complement the neighborhood. They are also working with Kate Hanson at Granite City Real Estate with potential tenants.