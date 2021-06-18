Weekend Music Festival Returning to Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A music festival is returning to downtown St. Cloud in August. The Common Roots Music Festival is scheduled for August 18th through the 21st.

Spokeswoman Dawn Yilek says much of the event this year will be held outside at various bars and restaurants.

Stages will be outside. Generally acoustic solo acts and duos at our venues where we've had music before, but our main stages for our bands will actually be set up on 5th Avenue for Friday and Saturday night.

Yilek says they will also be having a bazaar again this year that Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Lady Slipper parking lot.

We'll have visual artists who can have booths out there selling their original artwork whether that's jewelry or a painting. Some of them are crafting food-type things.

The Common Roots Music Festival started in 2017 with a mission to support local businesses as well as local musicians. All of the artists will be singing their own original music.

Organizers are selling buttons for $10 and t-shirts for $20. Those items will get you discounts at various downtown businesses throughout the month of August. Proceeds from the sales go toward paying the musicians.

Yilek says, prior to the festival weekend, look for pop-up Common Roots events at businesses in other area towns throughout the summer.

