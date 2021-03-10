Wednesday Sports Blast – Twins Win (+More)

The St. Cloud Norsemen won again, the Twins beat the Orioles in Spring Training and a busy night awaits on Wednesday. Here's a complete look at everything sports for Wednesday, March 10th.

-The St. Cloud Norsemen junior hockey team beat Minnesota Wilderness 2-0 Tuesday night at the MAC in St. Cloud. Josh Langford made 30 saves to earn the shutout for St. Cloud, while Blake Mesenburg scored the game-winning goal.

The Norsemen are now 12-18-1 on the season and will host Aberdeen on Friday night.

-The Minnesota Twins got a RBI double from Miguel Sano in the bottom of the seventh (and final) inning to beat the Orioles 1-0 in an exhibition game Tuesday afternoon. Kenta Maeda started for the Twins, tossing three shutout innings.

The Twins will play at Tampa's spring complex Wednesday afternoon.

-The Cathedral boys hockey game was the only high school game in town Tuesday and they did not disappoint, beating Detroit Lakes 4-2.

WEDNESDAY:

- The Minnesota Wild return to the ice for a 6 p.m. puck drop against the Vegas Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center (WJON, NBCSN). The Wild beat Vegas 2-0 on Monday night.

- The Gopher men's basketball team will take on Northwestern in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament (5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and Big Ten Network). Minnesota is 13-14 on the season.

- Gopher women's basketball will also open its Big Ten Tourney on Wednesday, taking on Nebraska for a 10 a.m. tip-off (AM 1390, Big Ten Network). The Gophers are 8-12 this season.

- The Granite City Lumberjacks are on the road at Alexandria for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.