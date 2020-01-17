UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Friday, January 17th, 2020.

SCHOOLS:

-- Paynesville Area Schools will be closing at 11:10 a.m. on Friday. All afternoon and after-school activities are canceled.

-- Kimball Area Schools closing at 11:30 a.m. No evening activities.

-- Eden Valley-Watkins closing at 11:30 a.m.

-- ROCORI schools are releasing students at noon on Friday.

-- Royalton schools are closing at 12:00 p.m. Friday. All after-school activities are canceled. Wrestling for Saturday has also been canceled.

-- Princeton Public Schools will be closing at 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Tiger Club will close at 2:15 p.m. All after-school activities and classes are canceled.

-- The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University are closing early Friday. Classes end at St. John's at 12:25 p.m. and classes end at St. Ben's is at 12:45 p.m. The last bus at St. Ben's is at 1:30 p.m. and the last bus at St. John's is at 1:45 p.m. The link bus will resume at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

-- Milaca Public Schools will be releasing students at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. Afternoon preschool and after-school activities are canceled.

-- Northway Academy in St. Cloud and Sartell closing at 12:30 p.m.

-- Sartell-St. Stephen School District will have a two-hour early dismissal on Friday. All after-school activities are canceled. KIDSTOP will remain open until 4:00 p.m.

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal on Friday. All after-school activities are canceled. KIDSTOP and Rice Kids' Club will remain open until 4:00 p.m.

-- St. Cloud Area School District will have a two-hour early dismissal on Friday. KIDSTOP and Boys and Girls Clubs will remain open until 4 pm. All preschool classes and after-school activities are canceled.

-- Benton Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers are closing two hours early on Friday.

-- St. Cloud State University is closing at 1:00 p.m. Friday.

-- Cathedral High School has canceled all activities and athletics for Friday.

-- Holdingford schools have canceled all activities for both Friday and Saturday.

Misc:

-- Westrock St. Cloud will be closing at 3:00 p.m. Friday. No second Shift

-- Dei Spring Academy will close at 12:00 p.m. Friday.

-- Benton County Historical Society will be closed Friday.

-- WACOSA 2nd Shift will be canceled for Friday, DocuShred and Thriftworks will be closing at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Announcements for Saturday, January 18th, 2020:

Misc:

-- Classes canceled at Studio B. Saturday.

-- Northside Hester Park annual gathering is canceled.

-- CentraCare Family Birthing Center has canceled their tour for Saturday. Also, the Big Brothers Big Sisters day camp is canceled.



Churches:

-- Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell has canceled Saturday Worship. Sunday worship will remain the same.

Sports:

-- Parochial Athletic Association Basketball games for tomorrow (Saturday) are canceled.

-- The SCSU wrestling team will not be participating at the Ranger duals tournament in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday.

-- St. Cloud Park and Rec has canceled winter youth volleyball on Saturday at Whitney Recreation Center.

If you have a weather-related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave us a message.