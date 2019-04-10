Weather Announcements For Thursday, April 11th, 2019

UNDATED: We have some weather related announcements for Thursday, April 11th, 2019:

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):

-- Albany

-- Benton Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers School

-- Brainerd

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball

-- Little Falls

-- Milaca

-- Northland Christian Preschool. Kindergarten open house is canceled.

-- Paynesville Area Schools

-- Princeton Public Schools

-- ROCORI

-- Royalton

-- Sartell-St. Stephen (All before/activities, KIDSTOP and Community Education classes will be canceled too.)

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice Schools (All events are canceled)

-- St. Cloud Area Schools (All events are canceled)

-- St. John's Prep

COLLEGES:

-- St. Cloud State University is closing campus on Thursday. St. Cloud State at Plymouth remains open as scheduled.

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College will be closed on Thursday.

MISC:

-- All Tri-Cap Bus Services will be closed for Thursday.

-- June's Canine K-12 puppy class is canceled for Wednesday.

-- WACOSA, DocuShred and Thriftworks will be closed Thursday.

-- Viking Coca Cola will close the following locations for Thursday, Alexandria, Brainerd, Fergus Falls, Hutchinson, Marshall, North Branch, Willmar and all St. Cloud locations and departments. The following will operate on a case-by-case basis - Ashland, Duluth, Mondovi, Rice Lake, River Falls and Virginia. All 2nd and 3rd Shifts should report as usual Wednesday. Normal business hours will be in effect Friday.

-- Dei Spring Academy in Cold Spring will be closed Thursday.

-- Effective Learning Center in St. Cloud will be closed Thursday

-- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota is closing all clubs and Kidstop sites on Thursday.

-- St. Cloud School of Dance, Ultimate Gymnastics has canceled all classes Thursday.

-- The Benton County Historical Society will be closed Thursday

-- The St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals Program will have no meal delivery Thursday

-- Paramount Center's Arts Underground Program has been canceled for Thursday.

-- The Sartell Senior Connection has canceled Coffee & Conversation for Thursday.

-- The Shoulder Pain Seminar scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at St. Cloud Orthopedics is postponed. It has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 24.

-- The Boy Scouts St. Cloud Area Leadership Breakfast has been postponed. The event was scheduled for Thursday, at 7:00 a.m. at the Regency Plaza.

-- Bemidji State University Alumni & Friends Social scheduled for Thursday at the Olde Brick House in St. Cloud has been postponed due to incoming weather. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 9th, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Olde Brick House.

-- The La-Leche League in St. Cloud is canceling their meeting Thursday morning.

CHURCH:

-- First United Methodist Church in Sartell has canceled all Thursday activities and the Friday morning Young at Heart group field trip.

-- St. James of Jacob's Prairie has canceled mass for Thursday.

-- The Church of St. Boniface has canceled mass for Thursday.

-- The offices of the Diocese of St. Cloud will be closed Thursday.

-- Unity Spiritual Center in Sartell is cancelling all Wednesday evening activities.

-- Bethlehem Lutheran Church has canceled all youth activities, Lenten meal and service.

-- Joy Christian Center has canceled all evening activities for Wednesday and Thursday.

-- Abounding Joy Lutheran Church is canceling their Lenten Meal and Service and will be closing their offices Thursday.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.