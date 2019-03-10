Weather Announcements for Sunday, March 10th, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Sunday, March 10th, 2019.

BUSINESS:

-- Waite Park American Legion Post #428 has canceled their Sunday night dance.

CHURCH:

-- Discovery Church has canceled all Sunday activities.

-- St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Foley and St. John's in Popple Creek have canceled all services and activities.

-- Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley has canceled worship services and all other activities.

-- Joy Christian Center has canceled their 9:00 a.m. service. The 10:45 a.m. service is still on.

-- Kimball United Methodist is closed on Sunday.

-- Zion United Methodist has cancelled the 11:00 a.m. service.

-- Clearwater United Methodist has canceled their 10:30 a.m. service.

-- Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater has canceled all services and activities for Sunday.

-- Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph is canceling 8:30 service. 10:30 a.m. service and 11:30 a.m. community potluck is still on as planned, weather permitting.

First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud is canceling Sunday morning worship service.

-- Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring canceling all worship services and activities Sunday.

-- Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids closed Sunday.

-- Sacred Heart Parish in Sauk Rapids will not be having their Sunday Journey in Faith Session.

-- St. Cloud Unitarian Universal Fellowship has canceled their Sunday morning service.

-- Solid Rock Family Church has canceled their 9:00 a.m. Sunday service.

-- Peace United Church of Christ has canceled all worship services and activities for Sunday.

-- First United Methodist Church in Sartell has canceled Sunday morning worship services.

-- Unity Spiritual Center in Sartell has canceled all worship services and activities for Sunday.

-- Grace United Methodist Church in St. Cloud has canceled all Sunday morning services.

MISC:

-- The Lake George warming shelter will not be open on Sunday due to large amounts of uncleared snow on the lake.

If you have a weather related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.