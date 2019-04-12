Weather Announcements for Friday, April, 12th, 2019

UNDATED: We have some weather related announcements for Friday, April 12th, 2019:

SCHOOLS (CLOSED):

-- Albany Area

-- Paynesville Area



SCHOOLS (2 HOURS LATE):

-- Benton Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers School

-- Brainerd

-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM pre-school)

-- Foley

-- Holdingford

-- Kimball Area (Cubs Club at 8:30 a.m.)

-- Little Falls Community Schools

-- Milaca (No morning pre-school)

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran School in St. Cloud

-- Princeton (No AM pre-school. Tiger Club opens at 8:00 a.m.)

-- ROCORI

-- Royalton

-- Sartell St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. Cloud Area Schools



COLLEGES:

-- The St. Cloud State University campus will be closed until 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Classes will resume at 11:00 a.m.

-- The College of St. Benedict and St. John's University will have a delayed start. First class at St. John's is 10:20 a.m. and the first class at St. Ben's is 10:40 a.m. Staff should report at 10:00 a.m.

CHURCHES:

-- St. Boniface in Cold Spring has canceled 8:00 a.m. mass on Friday.

-- Saints Peter and Paul Church in Richmond has canceled morning mass on Friday.

MISC:

-- Benton County Historical Society opening at noon Friday.

-- Tri-CAP has canceled all rural bus service, with limited services in Elk River, Little Falls, Sauk Centre, and Milaca.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.