WATCH: Minnesota Goalie Mic’d Up While Trying To KO Blues Goalie [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues played a wild game Wednesday night. Minnesota trailed lowly St. Louis 3-1 heading into the second period before the Wild broke the game open with five goals to take a 6-4 lead into the third period.

The most memorable moment in the game came after Wild forward Ryan Hartman scored at 12:25 of the second period. After finding the back of the net he crashed into Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, who responded by smacking Hartman in the face with his blocker on.

At the end of the mayhem, Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury rushed to the Blues' end of the ice looking for some action. The goalie dropped the gloves and tried to get Binnington to square off, but he was stymied by some officials who just couldn't let things get TOO interesting!

Well, it turns out that Fleury had a microphone on throughout the game, including his confrontation with Binnington. As it turns out he wanted to give the fans a show and, when that request was denied, he just didn't want people to see his hair without his helmet on. The man is a national treasure.

Fleury is among the all-time greats at his position and this video shows the reason he has been so beloved by fans at every place he has played!

The Minnesota Wild are currently on a team-record 14 game point streak heading into their game Saturday afternoon against the Boston Bruins.