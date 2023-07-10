Watab Lake Crash Sends Two Children To Hospital

WATAB LAKE (WJON News) - Two children were injured in a weekend crash on Watab Lake in St. Wendel Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a report of a watercraft crash Saturday at 4:42 pm.

Officials say 42-year-old Ryan Willis of St. Joseph was driving a jetski and towing a tube. The jet ski was operating too close to the shore, and the tube hit a dock.

The two children were injured in the crash. One was sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other was flown to Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

