Waseca Cop Who Was Shot in Head is Out of Intensive Care

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head is now out of intensive care and spent the weekend in an acute care facility. That's according to a CaringBridge page that posts updates on Waseca police Officer Arik Matson's progress.

Matson was shot Jan. 6 while responding to a report of a suspicious person in a backyard.

Thirty-seven-year-old Tyler Janovsky is charged with multiple counts, including first-degree attempted murder. Janovsky has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.