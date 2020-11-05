Wanna Be a Mystery Shopper? Watch Out for Scammers

IS A 'MYSTERY SHOPPER' A REAL THING?

How many times have you looked through the online classifieds for a job or side gig and seen "Mystery Shoppers Wanted!" I see it all the time. I'm always intrigued at the possibility of actually making money while shopping. I think to myself, how can they possibly pay me more than I'm going to spend driving all over the city, spending my time looking for their specialty items, and still actually make money in the process?

Although there are SOME legitimate "Mystery Shopping" jobs, they probably won't ask you to do these things. Same rules apply; If it sounds too good to be true...it probably is.

Here are some things to watch out for.

DON'T PAY TO BE A MYSTERY SHOPPER

If a company truly wants you to be a Mystery Shopper, they are going to pay you like they would pay any other employee. If you click on the link, and they ask you to fill out a registration form, and then they ask you to pay before you can get all the tips and tricks of Mystery Shopping, you've stumbled onto something you want to run away from. Legitimate Mystery Shopper organization MSPA DOES offer a certificate, but you don't have to have it before you can see all of the assignments you can apply for.

WIRING MONEY

This should make the alarms ring so loud in your head that you immediately shut down operations. If anyone is asking you to wire money as your first assignment.? Just leave. Just say goodbye. I could explain this in more detail..but all I'm going to say is...if anyone is telling you to deposit a check into this account, get a money order...whatever....anything to do with money has NOTHING TO DO WITH BUYING MILK...or a shirt, or anything. Just Say No. It will not end will for you.

REAL MYSTERY SHOPPING JOBS CAN BE FOUND AT MSPA

So if you truly have a desire to shop, go where the REAL Mystery Shoppers go. Mystery Shopping Professional Association IS a real thing. So if you REALLY want to be a Mystery Shopper, this is the ONLY place I would go.