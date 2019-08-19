Employers Looking for Construction, Drivers [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud area continues to see a new for construction workers, school bus and truck drivers and in many other industries. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, joined me on WJON today. She said there are many high paying jobs that require little education and in some cases just a high school diploma. Listen below.

Gail feels that many of the Electrolux workers that will be without work when the St. Cloud location closes could stay in St. Cloud in doing the same thing that they have been doing due to a need for those skills at other employers. Learn more about job openings by going to greaterstcloudjobspot.com.