St. Cloud VA Holding Career Fair

ST. CLOUD -- Opportunities abound if you are looking to work with local veterans. The St. Cloud VA is holding a career fair on Saturday to fill numerous job openings at their location.

Openings include nursing, medical clerk, and social work positions. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. inside the main entrance. Starting at 9:30 a.m. there will be an introductory session about the federal hiring process.

Pre-registration is not required. You are asked to bring a copy of your resume or CV and encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet to set up an account in the electronic hiring system.

Detailed information about benefits, pay scales, and the VA boarding process will be available at the fair.