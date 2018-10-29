Walz Talks Minimum Wage, Gun Rights, Gas Tax and More

UNDATED -- Democratic candidate for Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was on the News @ Noon Show Monday afternoon.

MINIMUM WAGE

He says he supports raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour.

I do, I always have, and what I've said is I think it differs across the state because in many places what you're trying to do is make sure we value work. You should not be working full time in Minnesota and not be able to pay for basic rent and basic food.

The current minimum wage in Minnesota is $9.65 an hour for large employers.

RAISING THE GAS TAX

He says if he's elected he'd push for a gas tax increase.

Ten cents to the gallon equals about $30 million per year, so it's about $1.2 billion, which would finally let us catch-up ahead. Those who tell you they don't need to do anything on this, we will have unsafe roads, we'll have crumbling infrastructure, and the cost will go higher.

Walz says experts have ranked Minnesota's infrastructure a "c" minus and dropping. He says our gas tax has been frozen for decades.

He would also support extending the Northstar Commuter Rail to St. Cloud.

CHANGING MINNESOTA'S GUN LAWS

He says he's a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, but he also wants to look at making changes to the state's gun laws including a ban on assault weapons.

The Pittsburgh synagog shooting was with I believe an AR-15. I think we need to take a hard look at that, I think those who say there is no infringement and it's just the way it's going to be, we cannot continue to live like this, we cannot continue to rank first in the world in firearms-related deaths.

Walz says he also supports more background checks and research into what is causing the mass shootings in our country.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Democrat Walz says he wants to provide two years tuition-free education at Minnesota State schools for families that make less than $125,000 a year.

The lack of a qualified workforce is costing businesses billions in Minnesota. The student loan debt that has been shifting dramatically since about the 1990s is stunting economic growth in our communities. The student with student loan debt is not going to be buying furniture or a car, they are going to be servicing that debt.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the learning spectrum, Walz also wants to fully fund pre-K education.

Walz is being challenged by Republican Jeff Johnson . He will be live on the News @ Noon Show Tuesday at 12:20 p.m.

Current Governor DFLer Mark Dayton is not seeking re-election.