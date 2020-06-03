Walz Calls Charges “A Meaningful Step Towards Justice”

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has released an official statement following the announcement from Attorney General Keith Ellison amending charges against four former Minneapolis police officers.

Wednesday afternoon, Ellison announced charges against Derek Chauvin would be increased from third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter to second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

He also announced arrest warrants for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao who are being charged with aiding and abetting murder.

In the statement, Walz called the charges “ a meaningful step toward justice for George Floyd,” but added, “…we must also recognize that the anguish driving protests around the world is about more than one tragic incident.”

Walz and other state leaders have said multiple times over the last week that they intend to address systemic issues and there is plenty of hard work ahead of them.