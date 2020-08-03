Walz Again Requests Federal Help to Rebuild After Unrest

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is again asking for federal help to rebuild from the unrest that followed George Floyd's death.

Walz said Monday he has requested a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster declaration that would free up low-interest loans to help property owners rebuild.

Last month Walz had asked President Donald Trump to declare a "major disaster" in a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of extensive damage to public infrastructure following the death of Floyd. Floyd died on May 25 after a white

Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes.

The federal government denied that request. The Democratic governor is appealing that decision.