Walleye Moratorium on Lake Mille Lacs Set to Expire

GARRISON -- Saturday marks the end of the one-month moratorium on Lake Mille Lacs walleye fishing.

Starting August 1st, anglers will again be able to use live bait and fish for walleye for catch-and-release only through November 30th.

The July closure was planned due to high fishing pressure during the ice fishing season and reduces, but doesn't eliminate, the likelihood of an unplanned closure later in the season.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says through July 15th, licensed anglers had harvested 58,437 pounds of the state's 87,800-pound walleye allocation for the 2020 season.