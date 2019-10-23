Wall Falls in Downtown Virginia Causing Gas Leak, Evacuation

VIRGINIA, Minn. (AP) -- Parts of downtown Virginia in northern Minnesota were evacuated after part of a brick wall collapsed during demolition, causing a gas leak and power outage.

Crews were tearing down a former St. Louis County government building when the wall fell around the lunch hour Wednesday.

Virginia Battalion Chief Erik Jonassen says the collapse severed gas lines and causing a power outage.

Reports say gas was shut off to the area and the Virginia Fire Department evacuated some businesses.

The new St. Louis County Government Services Center in Virginia was among the buildings evacuated. The gas leak was contained, and the government services center has reopened.

Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. says City Hall was later closed and evacuated.

Power has been restored. No injuries are reported.