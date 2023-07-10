Waite Park Youth Baseball Team Raising Money For Trip To World Series

The Waite Park 10u AAA team is raising funds for its trip to the 10u Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth World Series next month in Indiana. The tournament will take place from August 3rd to August 13th and will feature 25 teams from the US, Australia, Bahamas and Aruba.

As if our 2022 9u Blue AAA season wasn’t memorable enough (Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth Minnesota State and Midwest Plains Regional Champions), our 2023 10u Blue AAA regular and post season is guaranteed to be an epic journey as the players earned their bid to the 2023 10u Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth World Series. This once in a lifetime season ending tournament will be held in Crown Point, IN on August 3rd-13th 2023. Approximately 25 teams from all over the nation plus Australia, Bahamas, and Aruba will come together to compete at the highest level possible for this age group. To make this a memorable season, something our community can rally behind, we have ensured the players have the best training, equipment, access to facilities, and game time opportunities to compete at and prepare for their post season tournaments.

The money raised will go toward registration expenses, travel/lodging/food for the players, new jerseys and additional training at MASH.

The "Red Machine' will hold fundraising events on July 24th at Pizza Ranch- Waite Park and on July 29th with a spaghetti feed dinner at The Eagles Club in St. Cloud.

If you are unable to attend these events but would still like to donate, the team can accept donations. Contact Rick Wildtraut at wildtraut@rocketmail.com for more information.