Waite Park Store Employee Accused of Stealing Nearly $3,000

ST. CLOUD -- An employee of a Waite Park meat market is charged with stealing nearly $3,000 from the business in March of 2020.

Forty-one-year-old Jordan Gumiela of Randall is charged with felony theft in Stearns County District Court.

According to the charges, an employee of Von Hanson's Meats couldn't find the store's cash box upon opening the store on March 3rd. The employee contacted two other co-workers who had closed the store the prior evening and was told they left the cash box inside the store.

Court records show the owner reviewed surveillance video and saw Gumiela use his key to unlock the store, deactivate the alarm with his code, and walk out with the cash box containing $2,922.

Gumiela has a court hearing scheduled for June 7th.