Waite Park Road Closed Due To Water Main Leak
WAITE PARK -- Traffic is closed from Waite Avenue to 2nd Street South and the Westbound lane of Highway 23/2nd Street South in Waite Park.
City officials say crews are working on a water main leak on 2nd Street South/Highway 23 near Kohl's.
The road will remain closed while crew work on repairing the line.
MnDOT has also closed the left-hand turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 23 until further notice.
You are advised to used alternative routes.