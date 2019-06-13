Waite Park Road Closed Due To Water Main Leak

City of Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Traffic is closed from Waite Avenue to 2nd Street South and the Westbound lane of Highway 23/2nd Street South in Waite Park.

City officials say crews are working on a water main leak on 2nd Street South/Highway 23 near Kohl's.

The road will remain closed while crew work on repairing the line.

MnDOT has also closed the left-hand turn lanes at the intersection of Highway 15 and Highway 23 until further notice.

You are advised to used alternative routes.

Filed Under: road closure, Waite Park, Water main leak
Categories: St. Cloud News
