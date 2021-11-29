Waite Park PD Investigating ‘Coordinated Shoplifting Incidents’

WAITE PARK/ST. CLOUD -- Local police are investigating several shoplifting incidents over the weekend.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the incidents occurred at Macy's, JCPenney, Scheel's, and Kohl's.

He says they have suspects identified but they have not been arrested yet.

He says they are still working on how much property damage was done, whether there was any threats of violence, and exactly how many people were involved at each store.

Waite Park Police is working with St. Cloud police and are expecting to release more information later Monday.

Bentrud calls it "a series of coordinated shoplifting incidents that they have seen many times before".

