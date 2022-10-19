Waite Park Officer Avoids Close Call With Distracted Driver

WAITE PARK (WJON News)- It was a close call for a Waite Park police officer last week, who was almost hit by a distracted driver.

On Friday, the department was holding a virtual ride along. After finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75, the officer was walking back to his squad when a vehicle failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car.

Get our free mobile app

The department says the officer noticed the vehicle approaching at high speed and moved in front of his squad to avoid being hit by the distracted driver.

Police say the driver was stopped and cited for violating the Move Over Law.

The Ted Foss Move Over Law was created in honor of a fallen Minnesota State Patrol Trooper who was hit and killed by a distracted driver.

The law requires drivers to move over one full lane away from a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights activated.

Failure to do so can result in fines exceeding $100.