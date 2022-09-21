Waite Park Man Jailed for St. Cloud Burglary/Assault in August

ST. CLOUD -- Police have jailed a Waite Park man wanted for allegedly breaking into a St. Cloud apartment last month and threatening the caretaker with a knife.

Twenty-year-old Abib Abdulahi Mohamed is charged with 2nd-degree burglary of a dwelling and 5th-degree assault.

St. Cloud Police were called to an apartment complex on Maine Prairie Road on August 22nd. Officers met with a caretaker who was visibly shaking.

The man said he was making rounds outside the building when he came across a broken window in a ground-floor apartment unit. The caretaker went inside to look around and found a white woman and a black man trying to escape through the window.

The woman got out, but the caretaker was able to pull the man back inside and told him to sit down. That's when Mohamed allegedly pulled out a knife and began waving it at the caretaker.

Get our free mobile app

The victim said he put his hands up and told Mohamed to go.

A video from the caretaker's cell phone was shown to the officer who immediately recognized the man as Mohamed.

Mohamed was booked into the Stearns County Jail on Monday. He has several outstanding charges against him including fraud, theft, and drug possession.

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back