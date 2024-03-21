Waite Park Man Charged With Rape, Making Threats

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Waite Park man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and two counts of threats of violence after an alleged rape earlier this month.

Curtis Brame was arrested by St. Cloud Police on March 18th.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman claims she was riding with Brame earlier in the day, while he was talking to others about drugs and guns. The woman described the pills, and responding officers recognized them as Perc 30s.

Later, Brame allegedly told the woman that he “ran these streets” and to keep quiet or he’d hurt her or others in the apartment building.

Later, the woman claimed Brame wanted to “hang out” with her and suggested going to her apartment. The woman’s boyfriend was sleeping there but left after Brame threatened him.

Brame told the woman to take her pants off because he wanted to have sex. The woman refused. Brame forced her onto the bed and repeated the demand. The woman said no again. The woman says Brame pulled her pants down and ordered her to take them off or he would kill her. Brame told the woman to “shut up” when she said no, and that he would do what he wanted. The complaint states Brame proceed to rape her.

After he finished, she grabbed her clothes and ran to a neighbor to call the police.

Brame was arrested while still in the victim’s apartment. While he was transported to the hospital, he continued to allegedly make threats to an officer and his family.

Brame refused to comply with orders, and hospital staff were unable to collect evidence.

Brame has been charged with one count of felony criminal sexual conduct (maximum penalty: 30 years in prison and a $40,000 fine) and two counts of felony threats of violence (maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine).

