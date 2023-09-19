Waite Park Man Charged After Road Rage Incident Involving a Gun

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Waite Park man faces a felony assault charge after a road rage incident on Sunday.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, police were called after a woman reported another driver had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

The woman said she was driving on Highway 15 in St. Cloud when a car came up behind her at a high rate of speed. The car tailgated the woman's vehicle until she tapped her brakes, prompting the car to pass her.

Court records allege the driver, 24-year-old Kelvin Stacker, rolled down his window, pointed a black handgun at the victim, and said he was going to kill her. The victim got Stacker's license plate and called the police.

Officers found Stacker in the area and discovered a black handgun with an extended magazine in his car.

Stacker is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

