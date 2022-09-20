Waite Park Fire Department Holding Open House Event

The Waite Park Fire Department will host an Open House on Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. These events are always popular for the whole family, with food and refreshments on hand and activities for kids.

The Waite Park event is set to feature free hot dogs and pop along with an inflatable and prizes for kids. There will also be an auto extrication demonstration and, of course, a chance to check out the trucks!

The Sartell Police Department held a similar event last year and my kid had a blast not only sitting in the trucks and pretending to drive, but also blasting the horn and pretending to help the other kids put out fires and save kitties from trees.

Earlier this summer, Waite Park hosted a bike rodeo that also proved to be a big hit for kids.