Waite Park American Legion Building Reduced to Rubble

WAITE PARK -- There's not much left but a small pile of rubble and a hole in the ground. Monday is the day the iconic Waite Park American Legion building came tumbling down.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

The American Legion Post 428 building at 17 2nd Avenue North was built in 1955. A lot of memories were made there over the past 65 plus years.

We told you back in February that the building had been sold and that a Tommy's Express Carwash was going to be built at the corner along Division Street. So, the fact that the building is gone isn't a surprise, but nonetheless still hard for some to see.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

In May the American Legion held an online auction to sell off many of its locally infamous memorabilia including the signs on the building.

The first attempt to sell the Legion to a different car wash company fell through back in November of 2020.

Get our free mobile app