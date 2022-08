WAITE PARK -- A street that divides St. Cloud and Waite Park will be closed for reconstruction starting next week.

Get our free mobile app

Waite Avenue will close on Monday from 2nd Street South to Division Street, and from Division Street to 1st Street North.

The closure is expected to last until late September.

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night

See This Northern Minnesota House- Secluded and Stunning