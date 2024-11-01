Here kitty, kitty, kitty, kitty...

Imagine taking a look at your trailcam and seeing this big boy.

A cougar -- sauntering on a trail in the Marion/Franklin Lake area of Voyageurs National Park in Northern Minnesota the other night.

According to the Voyageurs Wolf Project X post, the big cat was spotted October 25th and he might still be in that area.

The Wolf Project writes: "Most cougars traveling through Minnesota and the Great Lakes region are thought to be young dispersing males. This one appears to be a hunk..."

A hunk who's left his own cougar family and is seeking a female from another group of cougars.

Ah, nature.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says cougars used to be all over Minnesota before Europeans settled here. Today -- they're rarely seen. And even more seldom photographed.

The DNR says they have no evidence "to suggest the possibility of a resident breeding population of cougars in Minnesota."

So our friend was very likely just passing through, looking for love.

Safe travels, kitty.