Two of Minnesota's most beautiful places have made the list of 100 Most Breathtaking Views in America.

The photobook company Mixbook surveyed 3,000 Americans to come up with the list.

Topping the list -- Alaska's Denali as seen from Wonder Lake.

Here's the top 10:

1. Denali from Wonder Lake, Alaska

2. Na Pali Coast from Kalalau Lookout, Hawaii

3. Mendenhall Glacier from Nugget Falls Trail, Alaska

4. Big Sky from Lone Mountain Summit, Montana

5. Lake Tahoe from Sand Harbor, Nevada

6. Bryce Canyon from Sunrise Point, Utah

7. Grand Canyon from Mather Point, Arizona

8. Cape Cod from Nauset Beach, Massachusetts

9. Niagara Falls from Prospect Point, New York

10. Las Vegas Strip from the High Roller

Two Minnesota locations made that list.

Mixbook wrote:

"Kabetogama Lake in Voyageurs National Park offers a breathtaking view of the park’s pristine waters and forested islands. The best spot to capture the photo is from one of the many lakeside campsites or boat landings, where you can see the vast expanse of the lake, dotted with islands and surrounded by the dense Northwoods, particularly stunning during sunrise or sunset when the sky reflects in the calm water."

Mixbook wrote:

"Pebble Beach in Split Rock Lighthouse State Park offers a stunning view of the lighthouse perched atop a cliff overlooking Lake Superior. The viewpoint from the beach provides a classic photo opportunity, particularly at sunrise when the lighthouse is illuminated by the early morning light."

And how do you get killer pictures of these iconic places? Mixbook has some suggestions.

1. Timing is everything.

Consider shooting during the golden hours at sunrise and just before sunset. Or the blue hour just before sunrise or just after sunset when everything has that dreamy, atmospheric look.

2. Use a Tripod

That way you can use longer exposure times or maximize low light environments. AND no one wants a blurry, crooked shot.

3. Compose Thoughtfully

Think of your photo as a composition in thirds. Use naturally occuring "leading lines" to lead the viewer's eyes. And consider putting interesting things in the foreground of your picture, adding depth and scale.

4. Consider the Weather

Cloudy or foggy? Cool! That can add drama to your photo. Is it clear? Cool again -- you can use clear reflections or show the stillness in water.

5. Be Patient and Persistent

Don't be in such a hurry. The "perfect" photo sometimes is months or years in the making. And when it IS perfect, take several shots to increase your chances of getting that keeper.



Happy shooting!

