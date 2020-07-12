Minnesota Historical Society Reopening Two Site This Week

ST. PAUL -- A couple more historical sites in Minnesota will be reopening to the public this week.

The Minnesota Historical Society announced that Split Rock Lighthouse and Jeffers Petroglyphs will be open starting on Wednesday. The sites will be limiting the number of guests per day and tickets are available online.

Currently open locations include Birch Coulee Battlefield, Lower Sioux Agency, Marine Mill, and Traverse des Sioux.

The historical society says they hope to welcome visitors back to the Minnesota History Center, Mill City Museum, and the Minnesota State Capitol yet this year, but many of the state’s sites and museums will likely remain closed for the remainder of 2020.